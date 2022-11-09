I love the changing of the seasons and the quiet transformation of a beautiful fall into a crystal winter. The approach of Thanksgiving, and the end of the recent election chaos, is a good time for us to consider our many blessings in this amazing state.

Mark Fuller

Fuller

We should all be grateful for local elected leaders who serve us so well — removing the trash, fixing the roads, maintaining the parks and our amazing River Walk. As I bike along the river, I’m so grateful for prior leaders who wisely invested in the green space that we all enjoy.

Mark Fuller is the IDGOP second vice chairman.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.