I love the changing of the seasons and the quiet transformation of a beautiful fall into a crystal winter. The approach of Thanksgiving, and the end of the recent election chaos, is a good time for us to consider our many blessings in this amazing state.
We should all be grateful for local elected leaders who serve us so well — removing the trash, fixing the roads, maintaining the parks and our amazing River Walk. As I bike along the river, I’m so grateful for prior leaders who wisely invested in the green space that we all enjoy.
We are grateful for local election officials who work hard to count our votes. We can be confident there will be no election shenanigans in Bonneville County. The new election office has just one ballot drop box with 24-hour camera surveillance. Watched that closely, there will be no mules here affecting the outcome of the vote.
We are all grateful to our faithful teachers and school board officials who serve our children. We may not always agree with what they are doing, but we always get a chance to run for office, campaign for those we support and vote in secret for whomever we choose. No one knows who you voted for unless you tell.
Going back generations, we are grateful for those who left their homes in Europe to come to an unknown land to worship how they wished. We are grateful for those who fought in the Revolutionary War, many sacrificing their lives and reputations so that we would live free to govern ourselves and not be bound by executive orders issued by all-powerful rulers.
We are all grateful for those who hated slavery so much that they organized the Republican Party for the express purpose of freeing those in slavery. We are grateful for those who were willing to fight a war and lose their lives to prevent the Democratic Party in the Confederacy from keeping our fellowmen in chains.
This year we are especially grateful for those who prayed and voted and worked tirelessly to overturn the evil 1973 Supreme Court decision that allowed the killing of unborn babies. The child sacrifice of over 63 million of our fellow citizens is a stain on the republic far worse than the sin of slavery, although comparing those two evils is impossible, as both are tools of Lucifer to destroy the lives of God’s children.
Most of all I am grateful for all who voted and who took time to express this precious privilege to govern ourselves. In all of this world’s history, only a very small percentage have had this blessing — a gift from God that we often take for granted. The outcome is not as important as the process, and to all who participated, please accept the thanks of the entire Republican Party.
May God bless this amazing country, and may Idaho always remain what America used to be. We are Idaho. May we always remain free.
