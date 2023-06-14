On May 25, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency in favor of plaintiffs Michael and Chantell Sackett of Idaho. Chairwoman Dorothy Moon of the Idaho GOP writes: “The Sacketts, a couple from Priest Lake, Idaho, purchased their land in 2004, and began construction on their home in 2007. They found themselves in a frustrating predicament when in 2007 the EPA issued a compliance order, alleging that their property contained wetlands and thus fell under the purview of the Clean Water Act. The agency claimed that the Sacketts had violated federal law by commencing construction on their lot without obtaining the necessary permits. This order effectively prevented the Sacketts from using their own land for over 15 years and left them with no recourse but to comply or face severe penalties.” (See “property rights victory” under “recent articles” at bonnevillegop.com.)

This Supreme Court ruling was a significant conservative victory for all property owners across the United States. It clarified limits on the federal government preventing federal overreach into what belongs to private property owners. This exemplifies the essence of conservatism: to preserve and protect the freedoms and liberties of citizens from government encroachment.

Charles Finance serves as an elected precinct committee officer for Bonneville County.

