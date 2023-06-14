On May 25, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency in favor of plaintiffs Michael and Chantell Sackett of Idaho. Chairwoman Dorothy Moon of the Idaho GOP writes: “The Sacketts, a couple from Priest Lake, Idaho, purchased their land in 2004, and began construction on their home in 2007. They found themselves in a frustrating predicament when in 2007 the EPA issued a compliance order, alleging that their property contained wetlands and thus fell under the purview of the Clean Water Act. The agency claimed that the Sacketts had violated federal law by commencing construction on their lot without obtaining the necessary permits. This order effectively prevented the Sacketts from using their own land for over 15 years and left them with no recourse but to comply or face severe penalties.” (See “property rights victory” under “recent articles” at bonnevillegop.com.)
This Supreme Court ruling was a significant conservative victory for all property owners across the United States. It clarified limits on the federal government preventing federal overreach into what belongs to private property owners. This exemplifies the essence of conservatism: to preserve and protect the freedoms and liberties of citizens from government encroachment.
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador was one of 12 attorneys general who backed this lawsuit on behalf of the Sacketts and, by legal extension, all U.S. citizens. Unlike his predecessor who defined his job as “to help the governor find ways to legally do what he needs to,” Labrador understood — and acted — in his true role: to protect citizen rights guaranteed in the U.S. and Idaho state Constitution.
This homegrown victory is more than an excellent example of the practical application of the conservative approach to law and government. It is a fresh reminder to us of how we can evaluate all individuals holding any office of public service. Do they act to protect and uphold the rights and liberties of the whole citizenry, as Attorney General Labrador did? Or do their actions betray a desire to shape society to their own personal visions? Or to build power and wealth for themselves, with little regard for the rights of the citizens they are elected to serve?
“By their fruits, ye shall know them.” After only five months in office, Attorney General Labrador has borne exemplary fruits. He has also reminded us of the power of conservative government for all citizens in Idaho and our nation. Perhaps most importantly for us, it is a reminder of our power at the polls. In one of the most conservative regions of the United States, we should all continue to elect and support those who bear similar examples while doing what we all do with bad fruit. Get rid of it and uproot the tree that bore it.
Charles Finance serves as an elected precinct committee officer for Bonneville County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.