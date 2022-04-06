For a landlocked kid raised poor in these Rocky Mountain valleys, it was quite a big step to go on my first airplane flight to Washington, D.C., with the assignment to help people as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I got to see monuments to our honored past leaders and our public institutions. Unfortunately, I also got to see our current leaders frequenting the prostitutes behind our row home across from the White House, partying and drinking to excess, all corrupted by living in our Capitol. Sadly, there is a sickness infecting the air in D.C. that no one can hold their breath long enough to avoid.
I’ll never forget walking by the guy who claimed Vietnam veteran status on a prominent corner by the White House, collecting crisp 20 dollar bills from the tourists. Then one day he answered his door from where we were knocking, in a spacious upscale townhome. Upon recognition, he warned us, “Don’t you tell anyone about me, I have a good thing going here.” He bragged he was making a tax-free six figures, and that meant something back in the late ‘80s.
Then there was the church across the street, with the music playing loud, the people whipped into a frenzy, giving the Lord their money, just so the pastor would get them some winning lottery numbers he prayed over. So frustrating to listen to a mom explaining how she took her kids’ milk money over to Pastor Brown because she just knew the Lord was going to make her rich.
One beautiful day a few months later, I’m visiting with people on Tantallon, an expensive golf course along the Potomac. A fit guy is washing his Mercedes on a beautiful afternoon, and he invited us up to his spacious study with a panoramic view of the 9th green. After some small talk, he explained that he was Pastor Brown down on P Street.
“How can you take those poor people’s money?” I blurted out with no tact.
“The Lord will take care of them,” he said.
The list of people in D.C. willing to lay a trap and make money off the vulnerable is unfortunately far too long and learned from the top down over many years. Our wise founders understood the sickness that can infect people living near power and made it the law that the actual citizens of D.C. would not have access to that power in Congress to try and protect them from themselves. The victims of the D.C. infection include our tax-paying fellow citizens by graft from those who know better. I really respect people who served there but realized the toxic air they were breathing and got out before it was too late.
It’s a problem. There is no doubt Simpson, Crapo and many others went there with noble intentions. But representatives and senators who stay there too long get warped beyond recognition, and they can’t even see it, just like the fake Vietnam vet and Pastor Brown. It’s time for our voters to limit terms of our federal politicians who don’t know they are getting ill until the message is clear to our politicians — Idaho loves you and your families too much to let you get sick and die in D.C.