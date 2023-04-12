“You can’t protect the kids from everything.” “Most of these books have been in the public libraries for years.” “From a freedom point of view, this is not freedom.” “Our solution would have to be to eliminate high school kids from a good portion of the library.” “This is the same as minors watching the castration of pigs/cattle, World War I/ World War II photos, as well as the Renaissance paintings.” “Parents just don’t parent anymore; parents should do their jobs.”

These were the “insights” from the Idaho Falls Public Library’s board of trustees during their March 27 board meeting, when the topics of sexually explicit books at the library, as well as legislative actions to prohibit this material from minors, were discussed. The first item of business was when I presented a copy of the Idaho Family Policy Center’s Pornography in Public Schools and Libraries, together with a cover letter, to the board members with five pertinent questions.

Carolyn Harrison is the co-Founder Idaho Parents for Educational Choice.

