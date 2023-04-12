“You can’t protect the kids from everything.” “Most of these books have been in the public libraries for years.” “From a freedom point of view, this is not freedom.” “Our solution would have to be to eliminate high school kids from a good portion of the library.” “This is the same as minors watching the castration of pigs/cattle, World War I/ World War II photos, as well as the Renaissance paintings.” “Parents just don’t parent anymore; parents should do their jobs.”
These were the “insights” from the Idaho Falls Public Library’s board of trustees during their March 27 board meeting, when the topics of sexually explicit books at the library, as well as legislative actions to prohibit this material from minors, were discussed. The first item of business was when I presented a copy of the Idaho Family Policy Center’s Pornography in Public Schools and Libraries, together with a cover letter, to the board members with five pertinent questions.
One of the issues in my letter was the fact that in the aforementioned publication, the IFPC team scoured dozens of library catalogs throughout the state, looking for five commonly available titles that fall under the umbrella of “obscene” for minors. In this study, the IFPC found the IFPL has all five books on its shelves.
The cover letter was provided to the board as an opportunity to give their input so there could be a two-sides-to-every-coin opportunity for the library to give its side of the issue. The board informed me they would assign someone to answer my questions. As of this date, no one has responded to my request for joint discussions.
Subsequently, an IPEC team visited the library to view the five books and see where they were located in the facility. Four out of the five books were labeled “mended” and taken off the shelves. The fifth book was marked “in”; however, a careful search by the team, as well as the librarian, did not show the book “in.”
Touring the library, it was noted there is an open-access “adult graphic” area, where one of the books had resided; another book’s location had been in the open-access “adult non-fiction” area, and the remaining three books had been situated in the general population section. With the House Bill 314 library bill ultimately being voted down, we’ll have to take Gov. Little’s advice for Idahoans to engage directly with community and school library officials, if problems arise.
Lastly, in answer to the comments made by the board, these books are not the natural castration of animals; they are not a graphic view of what was, ultimately, the freedoms bestowed upon us by wartime conflict. They are not a classical or cultural European artistic enlightening or learning experience. They are the raw and explicit display of sexual organs and/or activity, intended to stimulate erotic, rather than aesthetic, feelings — and should be relocated to a safe place in the library, for our kids.
Carolyn Harrison is the co-Founder Idaho Parents for Educational Choice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.