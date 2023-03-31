Conservatism took a turn in Idaho 30 years ago, starting the crack that has become the divide in the GOP. The screams of extremism and personal attacks now muffle the old calls for fiscal responsibility and reduced regulation. The Bonneville County GOP now considers itself the final arbiter of who’s a “real” Republican. The state’s supermajority has been poor stewards, and now they want us to look the other way while they run away with our state, all to fulfill the needs of the wealthy.

It all started as the Cecil Andrus days were coming to an end. The culture was gearing up as a group of Idahoans, formed by a man that had moved in from California, created Proposition 1. It was not just a war against sexual orientation. It was the rise of Christian activism. Republicans were leveraging the social example started in the late ‘70s, the standard set so well by GOP favorite Ronald Reagan. The perceived good versus the perceived evil is the beginning of creating the haves and have-nots.

Dan Barker is a leadership management consultant and the vice chair for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

