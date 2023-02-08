Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer.

Karey Hanks submitted photo 2022

Hanks

The biggest takeaway will be the establishment of yet another new government program that will continue to increase in cost, as virtually all government programs do. This is Gov. Little’s bill, which will benefit his corporate cronies (Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry) by reducing training costs for Idaho big business, costs which businesses and corporations should be paying — not the Idaho taxpayer. But how will it benefit our graduating students? Those choosing to attend an out-of-state college or other training are not allowed to apply. Students who apply and receive this $8,500 will have strings attached (which they should), including payback for non-completion and limitations to enrollment for in-demand career paths, as determined by the Workforce Development Council. Essential versus non-essential? Choosing winners and losers? Unfortunately, yes.

Karey Hanks is a former Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.