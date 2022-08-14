Jerry: OK, what’s the deal?
Carrie: Did you know Idahoans can get up to $7,500 to pay for training programs which can get you a family living wage job?
Jerry: Are there income eligibility requirements? Do you have to pay it back?
Carrie: No and no.
Jerry: Sounds too good to be true?
Carrie: It’s not. It’s called “Idaho Launch,” and it’s offered through the Idaho Workforce Development Council. The funds came from the federal CARES Act and some state money.
Jerry: What can you use it for?
Carrie: Some examples include training programs for construction, welding, electrical, computers, health care and business. According to a statewide survey of over 800 employers, these were some of their top labor needs.
Jerry: Where do you find training that qualifies?
Carrie: It’s simple. Go to their website idaholaunch.com. It lists qualifying local and online training programs. Most are noncredit workforce programs and apprenticeships offered by colleges and trade unions.
Jerry: Who does this in eastern Idaho?
Carrie: College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho State University, SE Idaho Plumbers and Pipefitter JATC, Eastern Idaho JATC, etc. You can also use the funds to help pay for some job-related degree programs, such as an associate’s in nursing at CEI. Full disclosure: I am a CEI trustee.
Jerry: Are there time limits?
Carrie: Yes. You must enroll within 12 months after receiving approval and a voucher. And the program cannot exceed two years in length.
Jerry: Can you sign up repeatedly for funds?
Carrie: No, it’s a “once in a lifetime benefit.” If you sign up for only one $300 class, you’re done. You can’t go back to the well. The smart approach is to enroll in a program made up of a series of classes or instructional hours that leads to a credential or certification for job advancement.
Jerry: How does someone figure this all out?
Carrie: Go to idaholaunch.com and click on “apply for training funds.” Fill out a short form. A career planner from the Idaho Department of Labor will contact you, help research your options and the amount of funds available to you.
Jerry: This truly is an amazing deal.
Carrie: Speaking of amazing deals, in May, Bonneville County transferred a 30,000-square-foot technical building to the College of Eastern Idaho. It has eight high bays, six classrooms and 8.5 acres. Its sole focus will be workforce training.
Jerry: Where did the building come from?
Carrie: Built in the early 1990s, it was the vision of former Bonneville County Commissioner Cliff Long who wanted a facility dedicated to training displaced workers. Bonneville County and the city of Idaho Falls put in some seed money and in-kind donations to win a $4.5 million federal grant to build it. Dr. Charles Boge donated the land.
Jerry: Sounds like this will allow CEI to further expand workforce training opportunities in eastern Idaho?
Carrie: Yes. While CEI is managing the newly renamed Eastern Idaho Workforce Center, it is being overseen by an Industry Advisory Council chaired by Aaron Johnson of Bateman Hall and co-chaired by Hope Morrow of the INL.
Jerry: What kind of programs will be offered?
Carrie: Top of the priority list includes building trades, such as construction, HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Also, heavy equipment operators. With 8.5 acres, there’s room to move dirt.
Jerry: Can local employers use the facility?
Carrie: Yes. They will be able to lease space for employee training. For example, an employer could schedule employee welding certification for part of the time with the remaining time open for community welding classes.
Jerry: The Idaho Launch program and EIWC building are a nice fit. These are two more steps to making eastern Idaho a great place to work and live.