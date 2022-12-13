Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the attorney general’s office.

I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the attorney general’s office until he was elected as attorney general in 2002. His 20 years in that office make him the longest-serving attorney general in Idaho history. Much more important than that, he was one of the very best — a man deeply committed to the rule of law.

Jim Jones

Jim Jones

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is currently a regular contributor to The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.