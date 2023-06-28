Yesterday (June 24), members of the Idaho Republican State Central Committee overwhelmingly voted to choose their delegates for the Republican National Convention’s presidential nominating contest through a caucus system, adopting a caucus proposal at our summer meeting in Challis.
This vote moves Idaho into the early stages of the Republican presidential nominating fight — allowing Idaho Republicans to vote fifth in the nation and before Super Tuesday.
Commentators and political pundits expect this coming year’s race for the Republican nomination to be hotly contested, with every delegate selected playing a key role in the ultimate outcome.
Earlier this year, some elected Idahoans voted to change and then remove the presidential primary from state statute, leaving Idaho Republican voters with zero ability to vote for their preference in the 2024 presidential contest.
Recognizing the importance of voter participation and accessibility, the state central committee has also passed a resolution urging the Legislature to reinstate the March presidential primary. In the event that the March presidential primary is not restored, the Idaho Republican caucus will serve as our comprehensive plan to ensure a robust presidential selection process.
In response to the adoption of the caucus proposal, IDGOP Chairwoman (Dorothy) Moon said: “Now, more than ever, it’s crucial for everyday hard-working Idahoans to have a voice in determining the direction of our republic and our beloved Idaho. Under the guise of ‘innovation,’ the wealthy and powerful want to manipulate our electoral systems to rig outcomes that favor their interests. The Idaho state Republican Party’s vote this weekend is a full-on rejection of election gimmicks and a full 100% endorsement of a fair, transparent and open process.”
The Idaho Republican Party remains committed to upholding the principles that empower the citizens of Idaho to have a meaningful voice in shaping our nation’s future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.