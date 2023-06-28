Yesterday (June 24), members of the Idaho Republican State Central Committee overwhelmingly voted to choose their delegates for the Republican National Convention’s presidential nominating contest through a caucus system, adopting a caucus proposal at our summer meeting in Challis.

This vote moves Idaho into the early stages of the Republican presidential nominating fight — allowing Idaho Republicans to vote fifth in the nation and before Super Tuesday.

