Back in 2018, grassroots efforts by citizens of Idaho were put forth to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot. Everyday folks worked, rain or shine, to spread the word about the issue, some of them spending several hours after their day jobs just to talk to their neighbors about health care. This is hard work that the Legislature is not required to put in to introduce legislation. After volunteers were able to collect the necessary signatures, which was not an easy feat, Medicaid expansion was on the ballot in Idaho. The citizens of Idaho went to the ballot box and made their voices heard, and in November of 2018, Medicaid expansion passed. It allowed us to accept federal dollars to offer health care to more than 10,000 low-income Idaho workers.

Before Medicaid expansion, many working-class Idahoans were left without desperately needed health coverage. When they couldn’t afford the health care they needed, they had to make difficult choices between things like food, rent or health care. They sometimes were left to slowly die — an immeasurable human cost of denying health care. In my personal experience, I knew someone unable to afford preventative and critical care, which caused her cancer to progress to the point that she was not going to live. There were hundreds, if not thousands, of Idahoans in the past who had surely faced the same reality of death without health care.

Cecile Pérez is a local mental health advocate and the District 32 legislative chair for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

