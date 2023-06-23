Back in the early 1980s, when Idahoans in the Coeur d’Alene area were confronted with a growing number of dangerous hatemongers at the Aryan Nations compound near Hayden, the community swung into action. Father Bill Wassmuth, Tony Stewart, Norm Gissel and many other good people formed the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations to counter the hate group and protect local citizens. The task force was able to rid Idaho of the hate group after a contentious struggle lasting more than a decade.

The key to success was getting a wide range of government and business leaders to speak out strongly against the Aryans and their odious activities. State leaders joined the effort early on, including a Democratic governor and a Republican attorney general. Many local Republicans initially resisted getting involved because of political uncertainty but joined when the chorus against the haters grew loud. When it became clear that the white supremacists were doing serious damage to Idaho businesses, industry leaders across the state found their voices, helping to doom the racists.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is a regular contributor to The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.com

