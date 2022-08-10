According to liberal press pundits, the Idaho GOP has been taken over by ISIS and Armageddon is just around the corner. Don’t you believe it. The newly elected IDGOP leadership has the experience to avoid past mistakes and move forward with confidence. The mandate given by the July convention cannot be disputed. Change is needed and course corrections will be made.

Mark Fuller

Fuller

Newly elected leaders, Chair Dorothy Moon, Second Vice Chair Mark Fuller and Secretary Maria Nate are from eastern Idaho and each received in excess of 60% of the votes. It was a clean sweep of prior leadership, with First Vice Chair Daniel Silver and Treasurer Steve Bender elected.

Mark Fuller is legislative District 33 chair and IDGOP second vice chair.

