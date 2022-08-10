According to liberal press pundits, the Idaho GOP has been taken over by ISIS and Armageddon is just around the corner. Don’t you believe it. The newly elected IDGOP leadership has the experience to avoid past mistakes and move forward with confidence. The mandate given by the July convention cannot be disputed. Change is needed and course corrections will be made.
Newly elected leaders, Chair Dorothy Moon, Second Vice Chair Mark Fuller and Secretary Maria Nate are from eastern Idaho and each received in excess of 60% of the votes. It was a clean sweep of prior leadership, with First Vice Chair Daniel Silver and Treasurer Steve Bender elected.
Chair Moon lives in rural Custer County. She was a science teacher and special education director before running for District 8 representative seat six years ago. She also has a Master of Science in resource planning. Moon was Republican legislator of the year in 2018 and served as the House and Idaho GOP liaison for four years. Getting resolutions passed at the convention by the hard-working Republicans to the Legislature is important to Moon.
First Vice Chair Daniel Silver has a Master of Business Administration in international business and worked for Fortune 100 companies across different industries. Daniel has served as chairman of Idaho Young Republicans for two years, growing its membership to over 1,000. Daniel knows past disputes must end and that our differences make us stronger. IDGOP leadership is united in serving county central committees and doing great things for Idaho.
As preparation for second vice chair, I served as Bonneville GOP chairman for six years and was selected as 2020 Outstanding County Chairman. I hope to build relationships with county chairs statewide. My only campaign promise was to help Chair Moon be the best chair she can be. Steps are planned to resolve the litigation filed against Bonneville GOP and to follow the convention resolution, approved overwhelmingly, that litigation never again be filed by the party against county central committees. IDGOP has a detailed internal dispute resolution process that will be followed.
Secretary Maria Nate was involved in party politics when her father served as state chairman. Maria has worked on many campaigns, including for her husband Ron who served in the House. She understands how nasty campaigns can be and has seen many patriots vilified by the press. She understands the need for legislators to stand on principle against lobbyists and has much experience with record keeping and state reporting requirements.
Treasurer Steve Bender has a degree in public administration, interned with Sen. Jim McClure, and has 25 years in aerospace engineering. Steve served as treasurer for many non-profits and as Ada County GOP treasurer, with a solid understanding of state election donations reporting. State party fundraising and funds are in capable hands.
There is much work to do, but the cavalry has arrived to straighten things out. The days of top-down leadership are over, and the grassroots are back in charge. Please pray for our new leaders and support IDGOP with your donations.
Mark Fuller is legislative District 33 chair and IDGOP second vice chair.