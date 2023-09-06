In response to the Legislature removing the March presidential primary, the Idaho Republican Party State Central Committee voted overwhelmingly to host a presidential nominating caucus on March 2. Without this caucus, more than half a million Republicans in Idaho will have no say in our own nomination for president.

Dorothy Moon

Now, the Senate president pro tempore is circulating a petition for the Legislature to call itself back into session, but only to hear a bill to create a presidential primary on the third Tuesday in May. This is an absolute non-starter for the Idaho Republican Party.

Dorothy Moon is the Idaho GOP chairwoman.

