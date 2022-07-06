I recently toured Independence Hall in Philadelphia. When we entered the Assembly Room of Independence Hall, I immediately felt the powerful ambience of that room, which reflected the sacredness of the space. This room induced in me feelings that surpassed those I experienced at Valley Forge, Gettysburg, and Arlington. This powerful feeling drove me to tears and caused me to ponder on what happened there.
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was drafted and signed here, boldly declaring that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Just over a decade later, after a painstaking war and miraculous victory against the greatest military power in the world, the Constitutional Convention was held in this same Assembly Room. At a hinge point in the Convention, Benjamin Franklin addressed the delegates:
“In this situation of this Assembly, groping as it were in the dark to find political truth, and scarce able to distinguish it when presented to us, how has it happened, Sir, that we have not hitherto once thought of humbly applying to the Father of lights to illuminate our understandings? In the beginning of the Contest with G. Britain, when we were sensible of danger we had daily prayer in this room for the divine protection. Our prayers, Sir, were heard, and they were graciously answered. All of us who were engaged in the struggle must have observed frequent instances of a Superintending providence in our favor. To that kind providence we owe this happy opportunity of consulting in peace on the means of establishing our future national felicity. And have we now forgotten that powerful friend? I have lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings, that ‘except the Lord build the House they labour in vain that build it.’ I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall become a reproach and bye word down to future ages. And what is worse, mankind may hereafter from this unfortunate instance, despair of establishing Governments be Human Wisdom and leave it to chance, war and conquest.
”I therefore beg leave to move, that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations, be held in this Assembly every morning before we proceed to business …”
(The Journal of James Madison; Franklin’s speech is inserted, written in his own handwriting.)
God is truly the Founder of this nation and the Author of our freedom. As we celebrate our nation’s independence, may we more fully recognize our complete dependence on the God who gave it to us.