You have no doubt seen egghead economists of all political stripes arguing our inflation is temporary or transitory. Today’s managerial economists say current inflation of everyday goods is simply the effect of the pandemic-induced supply/demand imbalance. There is no question that this has been disruptive, and it will continue to be for the next several years. Supply chains are complex and fragile — they will need time to work out the disorder. We should not take the experts at their word, however, that this is the only reason I will soon need to sell a kidney on the black market to finance my next trip to Albertson’s.
For example, the role economic policies have and will continue to play in jeopardizing the recovery reveals the danger in putting narrow political wins over basic national priorities. Of the many recent examples, energy may be the most obvious. Pipeline cancelations, public land lease interruptions and hostility toward fracking are knee-jerk political choices which discourage U.S. energy independence at a time when stability is needed most. Decisions made purely for political gain also fly in the face of predictions made by the transitory chorus — while it’s true we are feeling the impact of lost oil production in the spring of 2020 (energy prices are up over 30% year-over-year), these new policies will continue to hurt domestic energy supplies into the future. This is one example of many policy ideas that prioritize politics over problem-solving.
These haphazard policy choices also demonstrate the “knowledge problem” outlined in Friedrich Hayek’s 1945 essay “The Use of Knowledge in Society.” Arguing against a central pricing board, Hayek notes that central planning fails to optimize prices in the way free markets do since the amount of knowledge possessed by a single entity is a tiny percentage of the sum of knowledge held by all market participants. Thus, economic decentralization maximizes the use of information, which is similarly spread out through society.
With this in mind, trusting Congress, the fed or other executive branch agencies to solve these problems with wide-ranging monetary policy and eye-popping stimulus is misplaced. Consider their projections for annual inflation, which using conservative metrics ranged from 2.4% in March to 3.5% in August, then 4.2% and now over 4.9%. The 2021 Consumer Price Index increase will end up above 6%, well beyond the expectations of our central planners. If they can’t accurately predict the rate of inflation a few months ahead of time — a classic Hayekian problem — why should they be given the reigns to the economy?
Placing inordinate trust in a few economic forecasters is foolish. The modern marketplace consists of billions of exchanges of goods and services, each based on local knowledge invisible to the planners in Washington, making even the best short-term estimates wildly inaccurate. This reality, combined with sweeping monetary policies which prioritize today’s political gains over tomorrow’s national priorities, endangers our economic stability and threatens to stretch the definition of the word transitory to its breaking point.