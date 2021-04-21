We all know local government has the most affect upon our daily lives. President Biden’s actions may affect your wallet in the years ahead, but your mayor can make you stay home tomorrow. Whether your toilet flushes and your water flows will really make a difference in how today goes. Whether the library is open to support your home-based school kids can change their education. How the Mountain America Center Auditorium is constructed will change your sports choices for years to come. All of these aspects of our daily lives are controlled by local elected officials. But that assumes the election is actually held.
Republicans believe in the electoral system. Our platform states that “we support the right of every qualified citizen to seek elective office (and) affirm the right of voters to vote for a candidate of their choice.” Candidates must defend their positions in debates and forums and explain how they are the best person to serve. The winning candidate is assured of majority support of the voters when tough choices must be made. Without the election process, we are all weaker because no choice is made.
Our next election was scheduled for May 19. Nine elections were scheduled, including two auditorium district board members, four county library district board members and three directors of local water and sewer districts. These local officials will control millions of dollars in public tax funds, how your water will flow, whether the toilets flush, when the event center is built and whether the library will stay open to all county residents. Have you studied how these candidates will act, how they will spend your money? Actually, you won’t get to vote for any of the candidates. All nine won without a single debate, not a single campaign speech, not one vote being cast.
Under Idaho law if only one candidate is nominated, there is no voting. Why have an election with only one choice? We frown on elections in communist countries with only one choice, but when no one challenges the only candidate nominated, Idaho “elections” are no different from those we abhor.
I truly hope those who now will serve are good men and women, but how will we know? They have not promised anything, so we cannot hold them to their promises. We cannot know if they will be the best because they were the only people who chose to serve. In all of Bonneville County, only nine men and women took up the challenge to serve, but we are weaker because they were not challenged. Incumbents may be tempted to think they are doing well and will keep it up, good or bad. All are free to do as they wish, without a single promise to keep. When hard choices come, they will not know that 55% or 60% support them because 0% percent voted for them.
There will be elections in November with many mayors and city council seats on the ballot. None of these seats should be “won” by default. If you have ever felt the desire to serve, get ready and throw your hat in the ring. Take some risk because even if you lose, you will play an important part in the process and the winner will be better for your challenge. By forcing them to make promises, you allow us to make them keep their word. Our republic cannot survive if our leaders win by default.