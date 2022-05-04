My name is Brian Davis, I was raised by godly parents who taught me the teachings of Christ and the founding principles of America.
I was terminated from employment for refusing the COVID vaccine in March 2022. I worked at a local business in security. My religious exemptions were denied and my willingness to be tested weekly since last year was not enough for my employer. They require complete subjugation. My management for the past half-year tried to coerce me into taking the vaccine. They tried to use fear tactics, such as being fired and the financial hardship that would follow if I chose to refuse.
Our employer started to segregate the unvaccinated from the vaccinated. The unvaccinated were not allowed to use certain workout gyms that were meant for employees. There were many wrong and unethical treatments of unvaccinated employees. These COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates are the seeds of tyranny.
During my exit interview with my employer, I chose to go in as Captain America. It was a symbol I wanted people to see including those involved with my termination that they were terminating a good man, a patriot, a husband and father trying to provide for his wife and children and who was dedicated to defending our national security.
One of our Founding Fathers, Patrick Henry once stood at the pulpit of a church and delivered a powerful speech that sparked the flames of liberty in the hearts of the people and has continued to spark the flames of liberty today. Here are the ending words of that heaven-sent speech: “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
This employer, including the government, has had the audacity to believe that they somehow have the right to dictate what’s best for an individual’s health. We have an obligation and duty to stand up against such tyranny.
President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
We will be found guilty before almighty God if we give future generations darkness and despair as their inheritance. You and I were born in freedom, and now it is up to us to carry and safeguard that celestial flame we call liberty.
Brian Davis is a dedicated career security professional.