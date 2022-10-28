Elections have consequences. The idea or casual comment that my vote does not matter is careless and simply not true.

It is a fact that state elections matter and every vote counts. Even worse are the votes that never take place. The common excuse is, “I just do not know enough about it or the candidates.” Becoming an informed voter is the responsibility of every citizen.

Dan Barker

Dan Barker

Dan Barker is a leadership consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

