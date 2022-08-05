Our Idaho Democratic Party platform focuses on values. It’s simple and straightforward. Rather than parsing out pages and pages of specific policies, the platform focuses on what matters. In fact, you might be surprised to find much in common with the values stated in the platform.

Miranda Marquit new headshot

Miranda Marquit

This week, I want to focus on the first pillar of our platform: A quality education for every Idaho student.

Miranda Marquit, Master of Business Administration, is a nationally recognized financial expert, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is the chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee and a candidate for state representative.

