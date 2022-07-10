Jerry: The Jan. 6 committee hearings investigating the attack on the Capitol have been full of surprises.
Carrie: How’s that?
Jerry: Instead of the usual bluster and grandstanding, they’re telling the story more like a Netflix series than a congressional hearing.
Carrie: What surprised me is how many different ways President Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election.
Jerry: Some people still believe his claim that the election was rigged. What I found compelling was the committee’s taped interview with Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr. He told Trump the Department of Justice conducted its own investigations and found no evidence of significant fraud. Barr stated the fraudulent election claims were “bullsh--.”
Carrie: Using mostly Republican witnesses, the committee reveals Trump’s multi-faceted campaign to overturn the election. One of his main tactics was to pressure state officials to change their results.
Jerry: In Arizona, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani called Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers. He asked him to call the legislature into session, recall the Biden electors and replace them with Trump electors.
Carrie: Bowers asked for proof of fraud. He testified Giuliani responded, “We have lots of theories; we just don’t have the evidence.”
Jerry: Wow.
Carrie: There was also the infamous Trump phone call to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Raffensperger asking him to find 11,780 votes. Fortunately, Raffensperger recorded the phone call.
Jerry: Next, he pressured the Department of Justice to announce they were reopening their investigations. Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue testified that Trump told him “just say the election was corrupt. And leave the rest for me and the Republican congressmen.”
Carrie: When top DOJ officials refused, Trump attempted to replace Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a lower-level environmental lawyer who supported Trump’s claims.
Jerry: DOJ officials testified that Clark was totally unqualified. They told Clark, “If we have an oil spill, we’ll call you.”
Carrie: DOJ officials told Trump if he installed Clark as attorney general, there would be mass DOJ resignations across the country.
Jerry: After that, President Trump put enormous pressure on Vice President Pence to not certify the elector votes in Congress.
Carrie: Vice President Pence refused, saying he didn’t have the authority to do that.
Jerry: That brings us to the events of Jan. 6. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ assistant, Cassidy Hutchinson, gave riveting testimony about what happened.
Carrie: She testified that metal detectors were set up for people attending Trump’s rally. The committee shared police radio traffic saying some people were carrying weapons including AR-15’s. Those people wouldn’t go through the metal detectors.
Jerry: According to Hutchinson who was backstage with Trump, he wanted a bigger crowd and implored security to remove the metal detectors and let everyone in. She testified he said, “They aren’t here to hurt me.”
Carrie: So, he knew many of them were armed when he told them to march to the Capitol.
Jerry: Yup. Cassidy testified Trump wanted to march with them but the Secret Service wouldn’t allow that. They took him back to the White House which made him furious.
Carrie: Meanwhile, his supporters attacked the Capitol. Many were chanting “Hang Pence!” Hutchinson testified that Trump said: “Maybe our supporters have it right. Mike Pence deserves it.”
Jerry: In their taped interview of Gen. Milley, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, he said it was Vice President Pence, not Trump, who called and asked them to “put down the situation.” Several hours went by before Trump would tell the rioters to go home.
Carrie: Hutchinson testified that earlier in the afternoon, Trump was so angry about not being allowed to join the marchers, he threw his lunch at the wall. When she arrived in the dining room, the valet was cleaning ketchup off the wall.
Jerry: And this is the man the Republicans want to be their president in 2024?