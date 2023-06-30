Idaho’s new attorney general seems to envision himself as a crusading law enforcement officer, cleaning up the government with a shoot-first-ask-questions-later style. In actuality, his brash, guns-blazing behavior is contrary to his role as the lawyer required by law to represent state agencies. It is also violative of lawyer conflict-of-interest rules and will likely prove costly to the state of Idaho.

Labrador’s latest gambit was suing the State Board of Education for approving a University of Idaho plan to acquire an online school. He brought suit against the board, claiming it violated Idaho’s open meeting law in putting the transaction together. The lawsuit appears to have caught the board by surprise.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is a regular contributor to The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.com

