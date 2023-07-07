As we celebrate our nation’s independence, one wonders how history might have been different if our founding parents said, “Why bother?”

Imagine John Adams writing: “Abigail, I am coming home. These loyalists just don’t get it. Besides, we cannot defeat the British.”

Todd Devries

Todd Devries

Todd DeVries is a mental health professional and the state committeeman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

