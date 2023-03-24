Many of us are hoping, praying, for sine die.

It would be different if our legislators showed an interest in passing useful legislation designed to invest in people and communities. Unfortunately, they seem obsessed with forcing us into submission to their own narrow views. Or, at least, the narrow views of their paymasters and out-of-state extremist groups.

Miranda Marquit, Master of Business Administration, is a nationally recognized financial expert, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is the chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

