J.R.R. Tolkien famously said that not one in a million is fit for the job of bossing over others, least of all those who seek the opportunity.

He was obviously correct. Those who crave leadership and power the most are often the last people you’d want to put in charge, while some of the best people are actually those who would never even think of seeking out such positions.

Nicholas Contos is the chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Party and the elected Precinct 37 Republican committeeman.

