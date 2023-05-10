J.R.R. Tolkien famously said that not one in a million is fit for the job of bossing over others, least of all those who seek the opportunity.
He was obviously correct. Those who crave leadership and power the most are often the last people you’d want to put in charge, while some of the best people are actually those who would never even think of seeking out such positions.
The unfortunate reality in today’s modern world of politics is that we have a lot more of the former than the latter. How many of us go into presidential elections genuinely excited to vote for the best and brightest that America’s 327 million people have to offer? No, sadly the way elections generally work today is that those who desire power first inform the state and then the state basically tells us who to support.
Political party organizations are universally hated when they abandon their principles in order to support the pursuit of power, but it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, parties don’t actually elect on their own — they “nominate,” and that word has an important meaning.
At its basics, a nomination is generally not something that one does for self — it’s a recommendation from others. A nomination is when people recruit someone that they respect, encourage that person to accept the job and then support his or her election.
In order for our republic to work, good people must be pushed to the forefront and into leadership positions. Most of us are familiar with the commandment that “honest and wise people should be sought for diligently and upheld,” but can we really say that we’re actively doing that when we simply wait to see who shows up on the ballot and vote for the one that offends us the least?
Happily, in Bonneville County, the grass-roots volunteers that make up the official Republican Party organization are working hard to fulfill their duty to nominate. In every precinct, names, recommendations and volunteers are being gathered. There are over 200 elected offices on ballots across the election cycle right here in our county, and good people are needed as candidates for all of those public service positions.
People count on the Republican Party to put forward good candidates for office. They blame the party when government officials who claim the GOP brand don’t follow through with the platform priorities that affiliated voters expect.
Without a doubt, each person reading this article right now can think of a handful of friends, neighbors or family members who are respected, honest and wise enough to be a quality leader in our community and state. Those people coming to mind right now need to be encouraged and pushed forward. Bring them to a local Republican Party meeting or recommend their name. You’ll be glad you did.
Together, let’s nominate. Bonneville County is a great place with many great people. We need only push the best ones forward.
Nicholas Contos is the chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Party and the elected Precinct 37 Republican committeeman.
