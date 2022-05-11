I am passionate about Idaho. Think about it. We have a representative government. If we don’t vote, our sovereignty is lost and our way of life dies. My love and passion beat strongest for Idahoans who in 1890 chose to become a new state, the 43rd, in this great nation. They knew that Idaho was conceived in liberty and then dedicated themselves to the proposition, that all men and women are created equal. Joyfully we have the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to that proposition with our vote.
Long before Thomas Jefferson penned the proposition, King George III and Frederick North, prime minister of Great Britain, sent Gen. Thomas Gage to obstruct the establishment of equality by brutalizing our brethren in Boston. Bostonians did not fold and God willing neither will Idahoans.
Those three brutish Englishmen wanted to conserve something — the right of a king to rule over us and used gobs of money to influence many of our colonial merchants and cotton farmers to retain it. As colonists, we formed states to push back with declaration, grit, will, sacred honor and eventually blood. Now, every election we wonder if our nation so conceived can long endure.
Every generation faces similar pressures and asks themselves this pivotal question, “Can I muster enough personal virtue through self-education and involvement to contribute to a government of the people by the people and for the people with my well-considered vote?”
Now I know, yes, I really do know, that some of the most boring things we endure are history and voting. Please allow me a few historical words to inspire you to vote well.
Today corporations, big medicine, Big Pharma and big banks are trying to conserve something. The right to rule over us even by mandates, expending massive political dollars to preserve their control through politicians.
Two hundred and forty-six years ago, we stifled politicians from our government. Collectively we looked to statesmen to represent us, like Samuel Adams, John Hancock and James Madison. One of them, George Washington, refused to continue in office for more than two terms lest we revert to politicians or royalty for representation as natural men are prone to do.
On May 17 we might consider these hints suggesting politicians have returned and this time vote differently.
— Idaho endured over 800 days of re-declared states of emergency without Legislative consultation, a November mock session notwithstanding.
— Health care for teachers put in the hands of one insurance company. Only politicians would do that. The rest of us trust the free market system.
— Politicians have made more than two terms of service the rule rather than its exception. Some are going on their eighth and ninth terms.
— A stateswoman Christy Zito expeditiously proposed repealing the grocery tax by amending a bill in the senate, but 27 politicians voted against that proposal.
Loving Idaho and our system enough to learn of it and be involved are requisite for our nation to endure well and to vote well these hints may serve. God willing.