All conservatives agree that America is great.
Some think we’re great because we compromise, moderate and don’t do anything too extreme.
Surely compromise and moderation have played a hand in our nation’s survival over 246 years, but reason would dictate that’s not what truly made us great in the first place. Is dispassionate apathy the key to our success? Is America a great country because we’re lukewarm?
Alexis de Tocqueville is often attributed with saying, “America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
Goodness and righteousness go hand in hand with freedom. Freedom, and its accompanying responsibilities, foster good character in citizens and build good nations. Put simply, America is not great by happenstance. We are great because we have been a free country.
The founders were not moderates. Compromise came hard for them. They were passionate about their liberty — dare I say, they were even extremists.
America itself was extreme in its founding. It was a radical idea, in a time when most of the world accepted the concept of being ruled by kings, that a nation could be free and govern itself. For generations America has been a shining beacon — head and shoulders above the rest of the world — as the freest country on earth, and that freedom has translated to greatness.
Today, sadly, America has largely fallen back to the mean when it comes to freedom. We still wave flags and say, “America the free” but objectively, we’re more like the middle of the pack. One world ranking (thefulcrum.us/freedom-house-2645382194) published recently puts the United States as the 52nd freest country on the globe — right between Slovakia and Belize.
This is a hard pill to swallow for many patriotic Americans — especially those who have enjoyed the privilege of prosperity and righteousness their whole long lives, but the truth is, if America is to remain great, we’re headed in the wrong direction. Successful moderates or comfortable establishment politicians may not see any need for changes, but as a country, we are not okay. Your children and mine deserve more freedom, and they won’t get it if we don’t change course.
In the world of politics, Americans need to respectfully push the envelope — actively move the needle — even rock the boat a little — for more freedom. Those who join and participate in political parties should be leading the way.
Sometimes those actively pushing the envelope for more freedom are a bit too extreme. Passionate patriots are often clumsy, ineffective and even rude at times, but people with a passion for liberty are necessary. The United States is not great because we engage in emotionless compromise and do nothing too extreme.
Rather than being neutral bystanders, the Republican Party should push for American greatness — and greatness in Bonneville County — by actively advancing smaller government, lower taxes and more freedom.
Let’s be the “extremists” who keep America great.
