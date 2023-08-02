Idaho’s values and standards are the foundation for what makes this state so magnificent.

Idaho has been a conservative state for more than 130 years. It’s those conservative values that have made Idaho such an appealing place to live. But with this appeal comes risks. With so many people moving to Idaho and fleeing liberal states, we risk becoming what we are fleeing.

Kim Roberts-Gaudreau

Kim Roberts-Gaudreau

Kim Roberts-Gaudreau is from Bonneville County.

