Idaho’s values and standards are the foundation for what makes this state so magnificent.
Idaho has been a conservative state for more than 130 years. It’s those conservative values that have made Idaho such an appealing place to live. But with this appeal comes risks. With so many people moving to Idaho and fleeing liberal states, we risk becoming what we are fleeing.
How do we keep Idaho’s value in place?
We need to be educated about when we vote. Elections happen in more months than November. Bonneville County has an election on Aug. 29 for school bond/levy issues, for example. Most of these bond/levy votes pass with a percentage of voters (66.6%) voting to pass the levy. The voters that are most passionate about a levy passing or failing will show up to vote. That means both sides must be willing to go and vote in every election. We can’t assume that a bill won’t pass if we don’t vote for it. Quite the opposite. If you’re against a bond or levy, it’s just as important to show up and vote no as it is to show up and vote yes. You’ll find a complete list of election dates and what is on the ballot on the Bonneville County website, bonnevillecountyidaho.gov.
We need to show up and vote. Period. Every election and every issue are important. Every vote counts.
We need to set aside time to volunteer with organizations that give importance to our values and standards.
We need to educate ourselves about everything on the ballot. It’s not enough to know who is receiving money from a bond or levy. We need to know how a bond or levy works, and what happens when our property value increases and pays off a levy early? Who is really behind the levy and why? We need to know more about candidates than what commercials are telling us.
We need to know what is happening in our cities. Go to a city council meeting. Learn about your city council members and see what they are voting to pass or fail before you cast your vote.
All these questions and more can be addressed each month at the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. The BCRCC meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the conference area at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. Guests are always welcome. There are plenty of seats and plenty of opportunities to volunteer if you are able and willing. You can find more information about the BCRCC at BonnevilleGOP.com
If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, running for an office or just want to know what’s happening at the grassroots level in your Republican Party, this is the place to start. The next meeting is Aug. 10 and I, along with your elected precinct officers, central committee members and neighbors will be there to welcome you.
The time to start ensuring that Idaho does not become what so many are fleeing is now.
