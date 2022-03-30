In a column by Jerry and Carrie Scheid, of interest was the back-and-forth bantering between the two relating to Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin:
Carrie: “Polling suggests Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls is a distant second.”
Jerry: “Perhaps doing photo ops with militia guys and speaking at an anti-Semitic, white supremacist conference are not smart campaign tactics?”
Carrie: “No wonder she’s doing so poorly in the polls.”
Looking more closely at the “anti-Semitic, white supremacist conference” to which they are alluding, they are talking about the America First Political Action Conference held in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 25. This opportunity to again falsely deride the lieutenant governor by the left-leaning faction in this country was easy prey for them.
To set the facts straight, Janice was asked by Michelle Malkin, a conservative guest of the conference, to submit a pre-recorded video to be viewed at the conference, to which Janice gladly accepted, given the purpose of the America First movement, host of the AFPAC Conference: The mission of the America First Foundation is “to be a civic organization that will educate, promote, and advocate for conservative values based on principles of American Nationalism, Traditionalism, and Christianity.”
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “white supremacy” as “the belief that the white race is inherently superior to other races and that white people should have control over people of other races.” Christianity, one of the three primary foundational underpinnings of the America First Foundation, above, would beg to differ with the Scheids’ “anti-Semitic, white supremacist” comments: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” Galatians 3:28.
One of the basic tenets of Christianity, and one that Janice enthusiastically supports and adheres to, is that all men are created equal and that every person is a child of God, that we should love and serve everyone, no matter their color, ethnicity, gender or nationality. As Janice said, she cannot be held responsible for anything anyone at that conference may have said. One of the conference speakers, Georgia state Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, like Janice, is not afraid to tell it like it is. She reminded everyone that this country was founded on Christian values and that the country is now going down a path that is destroying the moral fabric of our society.
Conference attendees were reminded that “in God we trust” is more than just our national motto — it’s part of our identity as Americans — and we should be proud to have a strong voice of support for its uniqueness.
Janice engenders that uniqueness. For that reason, and many others, Michelle Malkin, along with President Donald Trump, have endorsed her wholeheartedly. Given the popularity of these two individuals with us Idaho conservatives, I would venture a guess that this has rendered the left, at the very least, anxious.