It’s no secret that conservative Republicans feel that their points of view are marginalized by the media today — and, heck, it’s no wonder too. The editors of this very newspaper published an editorial a few weeks back unabashedly bashing the Republican Party and our annual fundraiser event. Are we really supposed to believe their paper is unbiased?

Andrew Russell

Individual bias and organizational bias are universal, and we shouldn’t shy away from them. Everyone, without exception, has varying levels of bias, and that’s a good thing — it reflects diversity of experiences and convictions. The problem is when individuals and organizations deny their bias and try to gaslight us into believing they are objective. It’s a form of lying, and it causes friction and contention. If you believe something, own it.

