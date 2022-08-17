Language has always changed over time. As there are new discoveries, or cultural trends, new words and phrases come into being. But words are also created, changed rather, for other reasons. Some words are purposely altered to confuse or manipulate a narrative, or they are used inappropriately to convey a misdirected meaning. Words used by a collective, and repeated often, can force a belief, or meaning, that was never intended for the word originally. This constant moving of the mark is known as critical theory.

Beverly Kingsford

Imagine if every time a football game started team B’s goal posts moved closer to the fifty-yard line. Team A would increasingly begin at a greater and greater disadvantage. Eventually the game would begin at, or beyond team B’s goal, and before you know it, the game no longer even resembles football. This is happening with our language. Rather than a word having a definitive meaning, leftist ideologies manipulate words through changing definitions, repeated rhetoric, and straight up deceit.

Beverly Kingsford is from Idaho Falls. She is Executive Committee Assistant for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

