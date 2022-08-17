Language has always changed over time. As there are new discoveries, or cultural trends, new words and phrases come into being. But words are also created, changed rather, for other reasons. Some words are purposely altered to confuse or manipulate a narrative, or they are used inappropriately to convey a misdirected meaning. Words used by a collective, and repeated often, can force a belief, or meaning, that was never intended for the word originally. This constant moving of the mark is known as critical theory.
Imagine if every time a football game started team B’s goal posts moved closer to the fifty-yard line. Team A would increasingly begin at a greater and greater disadvantage. Eventually the game would begin at, or beyond team B’s goal, and before you know it, the game no longer even resembles football. This is happening with our language. Rather than a word having a definitive meaning, leftist ideologies manipulate words through changing definitions, repeated rhetoric, and straight up deceit.
Some of the most manipulated words in recent years include conservative, right-wing, insurrectionist, racist, vaccination, radical, Nazi, and recession. Classical liberalism, which advocates a free market and civil liberties, emphasizing limited government and economic and political freedom, doesn’t parallel the liberalism of today. Even the word fact no longer implies knowledge or information based on real occurrences. Biological identifiers have also been thrown into the definition grinder, being squeezed into something unidentifiable. Black is white, up is down, and the corruption of our language has threatened our communication until, much like the fated citizens of Babel, we have lost the ability to converse constructively.
A conservative was originally known as someone who embraced political leanings such as the Platform of the Republican Party, advocating smaller government, sanctity of life, and traditional values. Let’s compare the way this one word has changed over time. In 1942 “conservative” meant “tending to conserve or preserve, a desire to maintain existing order.” In 1958 it meant “disposed to maintain existing institutions.” In 1990 it shifted slightly again to mean “opposed to radical changes, old fashioned.” And now it means “not usually liking or trusting change,” and when the definition is used in an example sentence the conservative is described as “suspicious.”
Those wanting to hold the line, and preserve fundamental rights and traditional views, are no longer called conservatives, but radicals, a radical being someone who wants to push for extreme political and social change. Even though the meaning of the word has not changed, it is used in a misaligned way that describes someone as something they, in reality, are not. In the world of psychology this is also called projection; saying that another is doing exactly what you yourself are doing — projecting your own actions on others in an attempt to remove your own culpability.
We are living in the upside-down. This is our new reality, or is it, because the word reality has also likely changed. I believe a return to a purer mode of conversation is needed, with original meaning and intent the objective. The harsh tones, name calling, and misaligned definitions must give way to clearer communication, and an abundance of listening, if we hope to stymie the divisive conversational bleeding caused by living in this tumultuous tower.
Beverly Kingsford is from Idaho Falls. She is Executive Committee Assistant for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.