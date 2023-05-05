It’s not the two-party system that is broken. There are opportunities, but instead of looking to the party, look to the people. Ideology will continue to evolve, and no political party can say they have all the answers. Without accountability, the framework will continue to be picked apart instead of realizing that some things cannot be anticipated and were never addressed.

Dan Barker

Dan Barker

People certainly can make politics challenging. Often the quick response is, “I do not focus on politics.”

Daniel Barker is a leadership consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.