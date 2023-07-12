I’ve always loved parades. This year’s theme was "America the Beautiful." The joy and excitement of individuals and families is palpable. Our hearts beat faster with the deeply penetrating cadence of drum corps and nearly burst when we see our nation's banner carried in solemn reverence by those who understand, more personally, the sacrifice it represents. There is a sense of community as we come together to celebrate our common love for life and liberty. Together with others, I find joy in seeing the vivid colors and unique expressions of groups, individuals, organizations and businesses, reminding us that while we are uniquely individual, and from all walks of life, we can be united and celebrate the best parts of us together. That is what makes America beautiful.
Sadly, we are witnessing the de-beautification of our nation. Forced compliance and acceptance of the unacceptable in the name of equity, has made us ever more unequal, destroyed unity and threatens to remove the beauty, uniqueness and color of our towns, state and nation.
Do you remember playing with colored clay as a child? It was so exciting to pop the tops off a new batch of pristine colors and breathe in that fresh candy-dough scent. The initial creations were full of contrast, each element standing out in its own part of the creation. But when care wasn’t taken to respect the individual characteristics of the colors, or being too lazy to allow them their own space, eventually the colors became dull, muddled and eventually a nondescript gray. It was easy for a child’s mind to ignore the eventual outcome of improper care by carelessly mixing everything together and destroying the vivid uniqueness. As adults, we should know and do better.
When everything’s smeared in rainbow, the colors bleed and become an awful, non-distinctive gray. Massive high-rise apartments, with stark cookie-cutter faces rise to block, then mock our once lovely city of trees. The contrast of privacy versus openness has been eroded. Decorum and decency have taken a back seat to emotional free-for-alls, muddying our language until it is unrecognizable. Private property and individual innovation are being replaced by the common good and a scrambled sameness in an attempt to appear virtuous and accepting.
In an “everybody gets a trophy” world, where everything is forced to be special, nothing is special. Your gender, your sexual preference, your abilities against comparable contestants, your beliefs and hopes for society and the future, even your words, must all be crammed into the same non-binary box.
When everything is mandated to be accepted, in the name of tolerance, our acceptance becomes meaningless and is nothing more than a portrait of forced compliance, a portrait painted in all slate gray, where there is no longer any definition to be found.
It’s time to be the grown-ups again and expand our vision to eventual outcomes. Let’s paint with clear strokes, bright colors and celebrate our commonalities, not force-feed diversities, and make America beautiful again.
Beverly Kingsford, wife and mother of six, is executive committee assistant for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.