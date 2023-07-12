I’ve always loved parades. This year’s theme was "America the Beautiful." The joy and excitement of individuals and families is palpable. Our hearts beat faster with the deeply penetrating cadence of drum corps and nearly burst when we see our nation's banner carried in solemn reverence by those who understand, more personally, the sacrifice it represents. There is a sense of community as we come together to celebrate our common love for life and liberty. Together with others, I find joy in seeing the vivid colors and unique expressions of groups, individuals, organizations and businesses, reminding us that while we are uniquely individual, and from all walks of life, we can be united and celebrate the best parts of us together. That is what makes America beautiful.

Sadly, we are witnessing the de-beautification of our nation. Forced compliance and acceptance of the unacceptable in the name of equity, has made us ever more unequal, destroyed unity and threatens to remove the beauty, uniqueness and color of our towns, state and nation.

Beverly Kingsford, wife and mother of six, is executive committee assistant for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

