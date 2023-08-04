We’re gearing up for elections, and there are several items that voters should start to consider. The headlines only bring out the flash in politics. Candidates were previously seen as qualified based on their character and experience. Now it’s about membership. Idaho does not have to be the model of hate. Regardless of affiliation, we need a better class of candidates ready to fight through hate and current made-up culture wars to deliver results.

Dan Barker

The Idaho supermajority has been in place for quite some time. It was not the supermajority in itself that drove Idaho into the model it has become. It is the lack of participation. The members of the Idaho GOP took advantage of the fact that many of their members passively vote, only checking for the “R” versus getting to know the person. It allowed poor candidates with hate agendas to slip in and start morphing the party and its focus.

Dan Barker is a leadership development consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

