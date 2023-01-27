It’s already quite the task to get an initiative or referendum passed in Idaho. First, it requires 6% of signatures of registered voters gathered in 18 of the 35 legislative districts in Idaho. When ordinary citizens running grassroots operations must fulfill these requirements, it can prove to be very difficult.
In April of 2021, Senate Bill 1110 — which changed the requirements for an initiative or referendum to 6% of signatures of registered voters in all 35 legislative districts — was passed. After a lawsuit led by the grassroots campaign Reclaim Idaho and numerous attorneys across Idaho, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled SB 1110 unconstitutional in August 2021.
However, it is my belief that the Legislature is ramping up to make the initiative and referendum process more arduous of an undertaking once again. It begs the question: What kind of government do we really want? Do we want a paternal government with less power given to everyday people in Idaho? Or do we favor a more robust, direct democracy where citizens can make a change if they see fit?
Not all Idahoans agree with the actions of the Legislature. Whether they see that their government has failed to act on an important issue or passed laws that the citizens believe do not work in their best interests, it should be their right to have an accessible initiative and referendum process. This gives them a chance to talk to their fellow Idahoans about the issues they care about and make a change. An accessible process is a demonstration of democracy at its finest.
The Legislature has taken actions that hurt marginalized people and thwarted progress that would benefit the lives of all Idahoans. Based on past actions, they seem more concerned about bathroom laws against trans people, voiding gay marriages, censorship in libraries, inadequately funding education and forcing rape victims to give birth.
Contrast these legislative priorities with what most people in Idaho are concerned about. They’re concerned about inflation and affordable housing for their families. They want fair wages that realistically cover the cost of living and affordable child care. When it comes down to worrying about the rising cost of eggs and butter, you find that far too many Idahoans are in a bind like this. They need real solutions. They do not want more taxpayer money wasted on creating policies that thwart progress for all Idahoans while spreading hate for marginalized people.
It is already difficult enough to use the initiative and referendum process in Idaho. Are our legislators so afraid of voters that they want to make it impossible for them even to get an initiative on the ballot? Other states have a far more accessible process where they may only require a certain number of signatures of registered voters. Their initiative and referendum processes are thriving. I believe we could benefit greatly as Idahoans if we make our initiative and referendum process more accessible.
Cecile Pérez is a mental health specialist and the District 32 legislative chair for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.
