One of President Biden’s biggest legislative victories this year was getting the Inflation Reduction Act passed, which included a measure to empower Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors.

David Roth

Medicare is the largest purchaser of prescription drugs in the world yet was previously prohibited from using its purchasing power as influence the same way that every private insurance company does. This created an environment where the government was paying some of the highest prices in the world. In fact, United States citizens spend at least 34% more than any other country in the world per capita when it comes to medications.

David Roth is a nonprofit director and a member of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee. He is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

