You can always count on Jerry and Carrie Scheid to produce a dishonest rendering of what conservatives in Idaho are trying to accomplish and why. In that regard, the Scheids’ column attacking the Idaho Freedom Foundation is a spot-on attempt to protect Idaho’s failing school system and the leftism the system promotes.
Remember, Carrie and Jerry are the ones who urged Democrats to deceive and vote in the Republican Primary — no wonder they love Jim Jones. They view principled conservatives as a threat to their big government institutions. They want to preserve the influence of the labor unions in running our schools, unconcerned with the fact that the government-run education system is, at best, mediocre.
Statewide, less than a third of Idaho upperclassmen are able to meet the benchmark requirements for the college entrance exam, and our local public schools are no exception. Keep in mind, also, that these results are on tests that have been documented to have been watered down over many years.
If that’s not bad enough, Carrie and Jerry tell a bald-faced lie, claiming that there’s no proof of the social justice agenda in Idaho’s government schools. All they would need to do is read the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s research on the topic entitled Critical Social Justice in Idaho K-12 Education.
Find it online at https://tinyurl.com/IDCRT.
Among other things, that report details how school administrators in Coeur d’Alene who manipulated an 11-year-old girl into believing she was a boy and should undergo gender transition surgery; how West Ada, Pocatello-Chubbuck, and Coeur d’Alene kids are taught that parents are “roadblocks” to their goals, white children are privileged and they should protest for antiracist political causes such as Black Lives Matter; and how the Meridian Middle School pressured teachers to judge students by the color of their skin.
The report also covers how the recommended statewide sex education curriculum teaches elementary school-age kids about different sex acts. This includes the fact that children across Idaho are given live condom demonstrations in sex education classes or that the Department of Health and Welfare sex education program directs kids to use Planned Parenthood clinics. The research also details how teachers in Blaine County schools are trained in gender ideology, intersectionality, implicit bias and microaggressions.
At Idaho’s colleges and universities, the Freedom Foundation has tons of documentation on how the schools fund programs that discriminate against students based on race and gender. That’s all been proven accurate.
Freedom Foundation documented how students and staff at Boise State University ran a coffee shop off campus because the owners were pro-police. IFF has also documented how the University of Idaho was swimming in pro-Black Lives Matter propaganda. Both schools tried to cover up for their actions by hiring a law firm to produce phony reports to justify their actions. The UI report released last month acknowledges that the university engages in social justice programming, saying their accrediting bureau and donors want it. That’s a terrible excuse.
Jerry and Carrie also falsely claim that the Freedom Foundation wants all students to attend private schools or homeschools. Freedom Foundation is on record supporting that parents can take their kids to the schools that best suit their needs, whether that’s a public school, a private school or a home school.
We don’t think that Idaho’s schoolchildren should languish in a failing public school. Period. It’s especially not right that the government’s education monopoly crowds out competition in rural areas. If kids are free to go to the school that best serves them, rural education will flourish, and that’s been documented too, despite what Carrie and Jerry say about it.