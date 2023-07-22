At nearly every meeting I attend involving Idaho’s plans for future infrastructure and growth, I hear local and state officials mention project delays tied to the National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA increases the cost of Idaho projects to the tune of millions and probably hundreds of millions of dollars over time. NEPA requires all federal agencies to evaluate the potential environmental effects of proposed projects on our natural environment.

I’m not a NEPA expert, but the consequences of this program are evident to every Idahoan. According to the American Consumer Institute, we spend $229.4 billion administering this program, a cost borne mostly by the states. What do we get for this cost that is primarily bureaucracy in action? The answer is more delays and costly price hikes while we wait for the completion of the NEPA review.

Rep. Rod Furniss represents District 31 (Jefferson, Fremont, Butte and Lemhi counties) in the Idaho House. He also serves as vice chair of the Environment, Energy, and Technology Committee.

