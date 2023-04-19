In July of 2022, the Republican Party gathered in Twin Falls for our summer convention to elect new leadership of the party. The grassroots came together and overwhelmingly voted for change from the top down, setting a mandate that the party returns to conservative principles.

When I took the gavel, I made a commitment to Republicans in Idaho that I would work to ensure their voices were heard in the Statehouse and resolutions passed by our grassroots would be represented. I’m very proud to report that the state party has been closely tracking the legislative session to ensure that our Republican elected officials push legislation that aligns with resolutions passed by our IDGOP State Central Committee and our state party platform.

Dorothy Moon is chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party.

