In the small town where I grew up, most parents were deeply involved in community service. My father was in the Lions Club, served in a Boy Scout troop, belonged to a gun club, kept track of his military buddies and supported the Republican Party. Mom helped with Cub Scouts, attended monthly ladies club and went to PTA meetings. We attended church each week, but our family was not unique. A recent article revealed that the Greatest Generation family of the 1950s and 1960s was involved with about 20 service organizations. Service was not just a goal. It was the purpose of living.
Times have drastically changed in the era of COVID-19, and it was not accidental. We have been discouraged and even prevented from gathering with friends and acquaintances. Our constitutional freedom of association rights has been severely restricted in the name of “public safety.” We have all withdrawn from personal interaction, substituting Zoom and conference calls for church attendance and group meetings. Service in community organizations has decreased as fear of disease has increased the isolation we always experience during Idaho winters. When I get home from work, I want to hibernate for the night, not head back out to some meeting. Looking ahead to the New Year, we must reconsider our place in the community and how we can serve others.
As a father, the best thing you can do for me is helping one of my children. As God looks down on this troubled world, I am sure he feels the same. When we are in the service of our fellow beings, we are in the service of God. The days of family participation in multiple organizations are gone forever, ushered out by the need for two incomes to maintain basic lifestyle. Inflation will make that worse in the coming years. So, what can you do to change your attitude and change the world?
If each of us would join just one organization whose principles and goals we support, our communities would blossom as never before. The service clubs are still out there, doing their best with fewer members. The Rotary, Elks, Kiwanis, Civitans and Exchange Club still meet and would welcome your support. The Humanitarian Center has reopened, and help is always needed at the Red Cross, soup kitchen, hospital, library, PTA and elder care facilities. Your church needs you too. Restrictions may require masks to protect the young and elderly, but you can endure those for a few hours.
If you don’t like masks and want to affect local politics, come join fellow Republicans on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. We meet at the Paramount Theater. Admission is free, but the popcorn is on you. The primary season has begun, and there are many opportunities to support candidates who believe in liberty and smaller government. We need you.
Former first lady Barbara Bush once said, “Your success as a family, our success as a society, depends not on what happens in the White House, but what happens inside your house.”
Stop worrying about what Joe Biden misread from a teleprompter today and find someone who needs help only you can give. Your town will be better, your life happier and God will be grateful that you are serving his children. Find somewhere you can serve.