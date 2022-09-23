In Idaho, nearly half of our families are just one car repair, failed water heater or medical emergency away from serious financial hardship, according to the latest Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed report. That is what we have to show for 30 years of Republican super-majority rule. That is the same type of Republican utopia that we would have on the national scale if they ever had the chance.

David Roth

David Roth

Idaho’s leaders are quick to point to our “surplus” as an indicator of fiscal responsibility. What good is a $1.5 billion “surplus” if the trade-off is that Idaho families suffer without access to affordable food, housing or health care? How does a $75 rebate check weigh against a lifetime of disadvantage due to an underfunded education system? And what’s the point of a low unemployment number if the jobs don’t pay enough to rent a cheap (if there is such a thing anymore) apartment?

David Roth is a nonprofit director and the Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate.

Recommended for you