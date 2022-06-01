This year’s Republican primary election has been perhaps the most heated primary election both Idaho and Bonneville County have seen. Now that the results are in, there still is one very important question to answer, “What now?”
Let’s look at some numbers, all of which come from the Idaho Secretary of State website, https://sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/voter-registration-totals/.
In Bonneville County, the day after election day, there were 35,690 registered Republican voters (237 more than in January). There were also 5,361 registered Democrat voters (205 less than in January). In total, there were 59,378 registered voters (681 less than in January, including all parties and 17,537 unaffiliated voters).
To put this in perspective, an estimated 89,167 persons of voting age lived in Bonneville County in July 2021 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From this data, we can estimate that 40% of voters in Bonneville County are registered Republicans, with only 6% being registered Democrats.
According to the Idaho Secretary of State website, there were 18,858 total votes cast in Bonneville County for the governor’s race; 17,854 of these were Republican votes. This indicates that 50% of Republican voters in Bonneville County made it to the polls, compared with the Democrats’ 17%. Overall, 18,858 people voted in the governor’s race in Bonneville County, which indicating total voter turnout among registered voters in Bonneville County was approximately 31.5%.
What do we learn from all this, and what can we do now to expand the reach and influence of Republican voters and conservative values?
First, this primary election was very heated. According to a recent story published by KIFI Local News 8, a typical primary election in Bonneville County has approximately 15% voter turnout among registered voters. However, this does not mean that we’re in the clear. The percentage of eligible voters who are voting is falling. This is terrible. The right to vote has been purchased with the blood of countless patriots spread across generations. We must do all we can to encourage our friends and neighbors to educate themselves on the candidates, the issues, the facts and to make it to the polls.
Second, we learn that the Republican Party is thriving in Bonneville County. Fifty percent voter turnout among registered Republicans is incredible, especially when contrasted to a 17% turnout among registered Democrats. We applaud this success and will build on it to expand the freedom guaranteed in our Constitution.
Now, there is prevalent concern that liberals in Idaho have registered as Republicans in order to elect liberal-leaning candidates in the Republican primary election. If this is the case, how can Republicans combat this blatantly immoral and dishonest tactic?
We genuine conservative Republicans must work to be more positive, hopeful, civil and morally upright in all aspects of our lives. We must each do this at a deeply personal level, allowing our efforts to eventually expand outward to build up our families and then to build up our community. As we continually aim for the American dream of freedom that generations of patriots have died for, our friends and neighbors will recognize the American dream in us, and they will eagerly join our cause.