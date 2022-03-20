Carrie: Do you realize it’s only eight weeks and two days until Idaho’s May 17 primary elections? In Idaho, it’s the primary elections that usually determine who wins in November.
Jerry: That’s because the winner of the Republican statewide primary races usually wins the general elections. So, who’s running?
Carrie: Let’s start with the governor’s race. Twelve candidates are challenging incumbent Republican Brad Little. There are seven Republicans, two Libertarians, one Independent and one each for the Constitutional and Democratic parties. A second Democratic candidate, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad announced he had filed, but he isn’t on the list.
Jerry: What happened?
Carrie: Apparently, he was registered as a Republican in his home district but (oops) forgot to switch parties when he filed for the governor’s race. The deadline to switch parties was March 11, so it’s too late to fix that.
Jerry: Who’s the Republican front runner against Gov. Little?
Carrie: Polling suggests Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls is a distant second.
Jerry: Perhaps doing photo ops with militia guys and speaking at an antisemitic white supremacist conference are not smart campaign tactics?
Carrie: No wonder she’s doing so poorly in the polls.
Jerry: Is Ammon Bundy among the Republicans in the governor’s race?
Carrie: He was. But he left the Republican Party a while back and is now running as an Independent. I suspect he knew he’d lose the May Republican primary election, so now he gets to stay in the limelight until the November general election.
Jerry: He seems to love media attention. He was arrested, again, a week ago Friday for refusing to leave a hospital.
Carrie: Did the police have to wheel him out on a hospital bed this time?
Jerry: Hopefully not. Let’s move onto the lieutenant governor’s race.
Carrie: There are five candidates running for the seat being vacated by Janice McGeachin. The front runner appears to be Republican Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke. His main competition in the May primary election is Idaho House Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
Jerry: Isn’t she the representative who was censured by the Legislature over the Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger matter involving an alleged rape of an intern?
Carrie: Yup.
Jerry: I see perennial candidate, “Pro-Life” (a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson) has filed for lieutenant governor. He is a Constitutional Party candidate. When he filed his campaign treasurer report last year, he listed his name as “Pro-Life Pro-Life.”
Carrie: Maybe he shortened his name to fit his yard signs better?
Jerry: What about Sen. Crapo’s race? Does he have opponents?
Carrie: Nine people are running against him. Five Republicans, two Democrats, one Independent, and one each for the Constitutional and Libertarian parties. One of the Democrats, David Roth, is from Idaho Falls.
Jerry: I don’t see a serious challenger against Crapo in the May Republican Primary. But I’m amused by the Libertarian guy who filed as “Idaho Sierra Law (also known as Carta Reale Sierra).” Also known as “Idaho Lorax.”
Carrie: Wow, what a mouthful. What’s his story?
Jerry: He’s a perennial candidate out of Pocatello. His campaign claims millions of tons of uranium are buried in eastern Idaho. He believes they are contributing to our local cancer rate.
Carrie: He recently told the Idaho State Journal, “We are the only place other than Chernobyl that has significant mutant animals roaming our forests.”
Jerry: And it appears we’ve elected some of them to public office.