State of Idaho — Idaho National Assessment of Educational Progress Statewide Percentages in reading (fourth grade) — 32%; Idaho NAEP Statewide percentages in reading (eighth grade): 32%; Idaho Statewide NAEP percentages in math (fourth grade); — 36%; Idaho Statewide NAEP percentages in math (eighth grade) — 32%; using 33 metrics, Idaho ranked 38th out of 50 in education in U.S. public-school rankings.
Idaho Falls School District No. 91 — Idaho Reading Indicator test score: 45%; Idaho Standards Achievement Test in English and language arts test score: 50.2%; ISAT in math test score: 36.1%.
Bonneville School District No. 93 — IRI test score: 53.8%; ISAT in English and language arts test score: 57.1%; ISAT in math test score: 41.0%.
Blaine County School District No. 61 — Spending per student: $16,393 per student; IRI test score: 50.4%; ISAT in English and language arts test score: 51.3%; ISAT in math test score: 37.4%.
Critical social justice incidents — Out of 115 school districts in Idaho, 52 engage in some sort of CSJ incidents; 29 schools from 15 school districts offer lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender types of clubs, with no parental permission or sign-up requirements.
Types-of-racism bookmarks handed out by the Idaho Education Association Union in November 2022, for Taylorview Middle School teachers to teach their pupils, as well as union and Planned Parenthood backed social-emotional learning being taught at the school; porn books found in Idaho Falls High School Library; Bonneville School District’s Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Guidelines state “transitioning” individuals must adhere to the Idaho High Schools Athletics Association rules, an organization that grew from, and is closely affiliated with, the Idaho Education Association Union.
Petitions signed — One thousand petitions signed in a two-month period by parents stating: “We, the below Petitioners, do hereby request the State of Idaho Legislators to pass a Parent-Choice Bill that lets education funding ‘follow the children’ — not the Government. We also request that Bills promoting critical social justice political issues involving race, class, gender identity, and/or sexuality be summarily voted down.”
ESA success — One-half of the students in Arizona left public schools to select the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account, an education savings account after which Idaho’s (voted-down) Senate Bill 1038 ESA, parent-choice legislation was modeled; 150 new applications/day.
Extrapolation: As evidenced by the above abysmal test data, the current state of Idaho public school system is academically broken. More locally, the two nearby school districts are no different. There is no correlation between more funding and academic success.
Parents want school choice; out of 1,000 petitioners asked, two said “no” (both educators).
The reasoned judgment/inference, as succinctly stated by Utah’s Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, after Gov. Spencer Cox passed Utah’s ESA bill in January, “The Utah Education Association (union) was more concerned that the new scholarship program will prove too popular with parents, which could pave the way for broader reforms for all parents to choose different school options for their kids.”
Carolyn Harrison is the Bonneville County Precinct No. 24 committee officer and co-founder of Idaho Parents for Educational Choice.
