State of Idaho — Idaho National Assessment of Educational Progress Statewide Percentages in reading (fourth grade) — 32%; Idaho NAEP Statewide percentages in reading (eighth grade): 32%; Idaho Statewide NAEP percentages in math (fourth grade); — 36%; Idaho Statewide NAEP percentages in math (eighth grade) — 32%; using 33 metrics, Idaho ranked 38th out of 50 in education in U.S. public-school rankings.

Carolyn Harrison

Idaho Falls School District No. 91 — Idaho Reading Indicator test score: 45%; Idaho Standards Achievement Test in English and language arts test score: 50.2%; ISAT in math test score: 36.1%.

Carolyn Harrison is the Bonneville County Precinct No. 24 committee officer and co-founder of Idaho Parents for Educational Choice.

