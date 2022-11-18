When it comes to voting, we often pay attention to the “sexy” races at the top. We get excited every four years during a presidential election, but we often forget the importance of state races.

Miranda Marquit new headshot

Miranda

We heap praise or blame on the president, depending on our “team” and what’s going on, but in reality, a lot of what goes on in our lives is impacted by other players.

Miranda Marquit, Master of Business Administration, is a nationally recognized speaker, writer, podcaster and author. She is the chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.