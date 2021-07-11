Carrie: Things are looking up. COVID-19 is on the wane in Idaho, the economy is improving and people are going out to restaurants again. For some, it’s hard to get a table unless you reserve well in advance.
Jerry: Now that our big worries seem to be behind us, we can start fussing again over everyday annoyances.
Carrie: Like what?
Jerry: How about those annoying calls from “nowhere Wisconsin” saying my car warranty has expired when I don’t even have a warranty?
Carrie: Ugh.
Jerry: The warranty thing brings insurance to mind. Why do we have all the livestock selling insurance on TV?
Carrie: What do you mean?
Jerry: There’s a large Australian bird selling for Liberty Insurance, a duck wants us to buy AFLAC coverage and a lizard with a cockney accent is pitching GEICO.
Carrie: I kind of like the lizard. Frankly, I think Flo with Progressive is more annoying.
Jerry: Moving onto cars, why do people leave their vehicles unattended at gas pumps so you can’t pull in to get gas?
Carrie: So they can buy junk food, of course. Speaking of cars, I wish people understood parallel parking. I’ve had countless experiences downtown putting on my blinker to parallel park into an empty space. Then somebody pulls up right behind me so I can’t back into it.
Jerry: How about the slow drivers who won’t get out of the left lane?
Carrie: Try blinking your headlights.
Jerry: Speaking of travel, I’m glad the airlines are doing better. But what would really improve air travel is getting rid of those little kids who sit behind you and kick your seat.
Carrie: Maybe they should create a special “kid’s only” seating area so they can kick each other’s seats to their heart’s content?
Jerry: Great idea.
Carrie: Another travel annoyance is hotel hangars that are attached to the rods. Sometimes it’s easier to leave your clothes in your suitcase than wrestle with them.
Jerry: Agreed. Now it’s time to complain about people.
Carrie: Something that bugs me is being called “hon” by people I don’t even know.
Jerry: And I don’t like people who get right in your face to talk. I call them “close talkers.”
Carrie: Maybe they know you’re hard of hearing?
Jerry: What?
Carrie: Very funny.
Jerry: Let’s not forget the “long talkers” who can expand a few insignificant facts into a really long story.
Carrie: They especially like to overshare their medical problems.
Jerry: I think they call that an organ recital?
Carrie: Cute. What also annoys me are charities whom you send a donation to and the first thing you get back is a request for more money.
Jerry: Goes to show you that gratitude is the least felt of all human emotions.
Carrie: Finally, there’s dealing with the online world.
Jerry: Like remembering 500 different passwords? Why can’t we use fingerprints?
Carrie: Good question. As for me, I hate being bombarded by pop-up videos when I’m on a news media website. Nowadays, you need to be a PAC-MAN champion in order to read the news.
Jerry: The worst of all are folks who make abusive personal attacks on social media sites.
Carrie: You mean the “keyboard warriors?” They make rational conversation almost impossible because reasonable people don’t want to engage with them. I simply avoid them.
Jerry: Good advice. In closing, let’s not forget that everyday annoyances are just that. Remember — life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.