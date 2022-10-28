It’s no secret that Americans are suffering from high gasoline and food prices. Governor Little says that “inflation is the highest in 40 years.” Under these circumstances and with the Nov. 8 election less than two weeks away, it seems more important than ever to look at the differences between the two major parties and their policies.
Human life: The Democrat Party platform pledges to protect sexual and reproductive health and rights, including access to abortion services.
The Republican Party asserts that even the unborn are endowed by their creator with the inalienable right to life, and it opposes abortion.
Planned Parenthood: The Democrat Party favors federal funding to Planned Parenthood.
Republicans oppose the use of public funds to organizations like Planned Parenthood.
Judges: Democrat policies seem to favor judges legislating from the bench. Decisions in Roe v. Wade and Brown v. Board of Education became “law.”
Republicans condemn the practice by activist judges of such legislation and hold that law originates in the legislative branch.
Religion: According to Politifact, in 2004 the national Democratic platform contained seven references to God. In 2012, all references to God were removed. However, the national 2020 platform now has one reference to “God-given potential.”
The national Republican Party platform contains 16 mentions of the word “God,” and the preamble to the Idaho platform specifically states that the strength of our nation comes from reliance on God.
Education: The national Democratic Party would make colleges and universities tuition-free for students whose families earn less than $125,000.
The Republican Party supports using innovative financing such as education savings accounts, vouchers and tuition tax credits.
Sex education: The Democratic Party supports LGBTQ+ inclusive sex education, including the full range of family planning services.
The Republican Party would replace family planning programs for teens with education that centers on abstinence until marriage.
Health care: The Democratic Party champions the Affordable Care Act and wants all to have high-quality health insurance. It asserts that health care is a right.
The Republican Party is opposed to mandated health insurance and supports a system that provides quality care with minimal government regulation. It would encourage buying health insurance across state lines to promote competition and bring down the cost.
Immigration: Democratic policies favor citizenship for the millions of undocumented workers.
The Republican stance holds that illegal immigration exploits the taxpayer and disadvantages those who obeyed the law to come to our country.
Gun control: The national platform says: “Democrats will enact universal background checks (and) end online sales of guns and ammunition. ... We will incentivize states to enact licensing requirements for owning firearms.”
Republicans support the right of the individual to keep and bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution and call for more enforcement of current law against violent criminals, not more “gun control” aimed at law-abiding citizens.
These are some of the ways the two major parties compare. Where do your values lie, and how will you vote?
Jilene Burger is the legislative District 33 chair for the Republican Party.
