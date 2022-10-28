It’s no secret that Americans are suffering from high gasoline and food prices. Governor Little says that “inflation is the highest in 40 years.” Under these circumstances and with the Nov. 8 election less than two weeks away, it seems more important than ever to look at the differences between the two major parties and their policies.

Jilene Burger

Human life: The Democrat Party platform pledges to protect sexual and reproductive health and rights, including access to abortion services.

Jilene Burger is the legislative District 33 chair for the Republican Party.

