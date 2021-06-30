Sometimes I wonder why political discussions get so heated. I wonder why adults aren’t able to discuss ideas civilly with each other. I question why it’s taboo to tell someone who you voted for. Why can’t adults just get along? Other times, I am hit square in the face with one of the reasons why adults have such a hard time getting along, and this week was one of those times.
My son plays baseball for a local little league team. I don’t sign him up for a team because I want him to be the best. I sign him up because, as a single mother, I want him to get as many positive male role models in his life as he possibly can. I don’t care if he’s a good baseball player. I want him to learn how to be a good man. I’ve been grateful that his coaches have helped him on his journey to becoming that man. They’ve taught him to work hard, get along with others, play fairly and stand up for himself when needed. I’m so grateful for the role models he’s had through baseball.
However, not every kid gets so lucky. Some have coaches who teach that nothing is more important than that “W.” They’re told that if they’re not good enough, they should stay home instead of contributing to the team in whatever ways they can. They learn to be sneaky. They see that it’s okay to yell at the 16-year-old umpire when he makes a call in the other team’s favor. Those boys learn that pitch count doesn’t matter as long as the other team doesn’t know he’s overpitched. They’re taught that if things don’t go your way, it’s okay to just quit and go get ice cream. The boys are dragged into the coach’s and parent’s schemes all for the sake of a win, and all the while, they’re learning life’s lessons.
It’s easy to see how the lessons taught on the ballfield can translate into life behaviors. A boy that sees his coach work things out civilly is a boy that will learn how to work out problems in a civil manner as well. A coach that encourages a player to tell the truth teaches them about honesty. A player that learns how to bend the rules in baseball will learn how to do whatever it takes to win an election, even if that means walking the lines of morality. Common courtesy goes out the window. Winning is the only thing that matters.
If we want to raise a generation of boys and girls that can have civilized discussions, can work with their peers to instigate needed change in the world, and can be meaningful, contributing members of society, it starts on the ball field. It starts on the soccer pitch, the basketball court, the stage or any arena where children are watching adults and learning to be like them. We must do better so they can be better.