In an age of rapid technological advancement and evolving ways of accessing information, the role of public libraries may appear to have diminished. However, let us not underestimate the profound impact these institutions continue to have on American society. Public libraries are not just repositories of books; they are vibrant hubs of learning, community engagement and democratic values that remain at the core of the American ethos.

Greg Alvord

Throughout history, libraries have stood as beacons of knowledge and enlightenment, accessible to all regardless of their socioeconomic background. The very concept of a public library reflects the fundamental American belief in equal opportunity, promoting intellectual growth and social mobility. As we celebrate our democratic principles, we must acknowledge that public libraries embody the idea that an informed citizenry is essential for the functioning of a robust democracy.

Greg Alvord is a member of the local Bonneville County Democratic Party.

