Access to the system is one of the essential principles of our representative republic. Our country falls under the umbrella of a democratic system of government. The ability to access the ballot box and vote for those who represent us is a cornerstone of a thriving democratic and representative republic.
That’s why it’s so distressing to see our so-called representatives — the people we elected — do their best to make it harder for us to participate in the system.
Let’s look at House Bill 549, which is designed to eliminate same-day voter registration, disallow student IDs for voting and get rid of our voter affidavit system. This bill is specifically designed to make it harder to vote. All of this is done in the name of “preventing election fraud.” The myth of widespread election fraud is one of the current bogeymen being put forth by extremists trying to limit citizen participation and reduce our access to the system.
Idaho currently has some of the most accessible voting laws in the country. Same-day voter registration is popular with Idahoans, and the fact that you can sign an affidavit — which is appropriately cross-referenced and verified later — and cast a ballot is a great way to ensure access to the ballot box.
But unfortunately, in what seems like the ongoing practice for certain legislators in the last few years, this bill is a bad policy addressing a non-existent problem. Even one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, admitted no evidence of fraud in Idaho. The provisions in this bill take us backward and reduce the ability of citizens to participate as voters.
Idaho’s current laws, while they could be a little bit better, do offer a great deal of flexibility for those whose work obligations, health constraints and other difficulties would generally make it almost prohibitively difficult for them to cast a ballot. Moon’s legislation throws up barriers for no good reason, other than she wants to grandstand and pander to extremists as she runs for secretary of state.
Another bill limits participation in a different way. Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, is proposing House Bill 567, which would reduce our already-short filing window for primary elections from two weeks to one week. This is a huge barrier to those who wish to run for office, especially those who live farther from Boise. Currently, paperwork must be received by 5 p.m. on the 10th Friday before the primary. Idaho’s secretary of state office allows you to mail your notarized forms, but they must arrive at the office by the appointed time.
The filing window is also set up so that you can’t submit paperwork before the filing window opens, so those who live in eastern Idaho or northern Idaho might not be assured that their paperwork would even arrive on time under Crane’s proposed law. They’d have to drive to Boise with papers in hand — unless they’re already a legislator in town for the session. This would make it exceptionally difficult for primary challengers.
These are bad bills that make it harder for Idahoans to participate in the system. And unfortunately, that’s what these “representatives” want.