This week the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee approved a 16.4% increase in K-12 public education funding for fiscal year 2024. This raises Idaho’s minimum starting teacher salary to $47,477, elevating the state to 10th in national rankings (based on 2020-21 National Education Association data). Most Idahoans and the majority of elected officials are celebrating what should be measurable improvements in public school facilities, classroom instruction and pupil performance starting next year.

Jan Brown

Nine out of 10 of our school-age children attend Idaho’s public schools as opposed to attending private or parochial school or being home-schooled. In most locations, parents may choose to have their children attend traditional public schools, magnet schools, charter schools or alternative schools, all funded with public tax dollars and held to account by our state government and local school boards.

Janice Brown is a nonprofit consultant and the state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

